** Female Missouri medic dies in gym accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A female Missouri medic from St. Charles is dead after a machine at a local gym fell on and crushed her Tuesday. KMOV (Dan Greenwald/May 24) said Dolores “Dolo” Boschert died around 2:30 a.m. while working with a Smith Machine. According to the news site, she was found dead around 2:50 a.m. by another gym member. No one was in the gym at the time of her death. Boschert, who had recently been name Paramedic of the Year, was employed with Christian Hospital EMS. Funeral services are pending.