** Washington man arrested for ramming ambulance in road rage incident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Washington man from Stevens County has been charged with DUI after he allegedly rammed an ambulance Monday he felt had cut him off. KHQ 6 (May 17) said the man, who has not been named, was apparently drunk and in possession of marijuana at the time of the incident. According to the news site, the driver was also angered by the slow speed of the EMS unit. No one was injured in the collision which occurred as a police officer was driving by. The man, however, was unable to flee as his vehicle became stuck at the crash site. There is no word on damage to the ambulance or on the man’s next court date.