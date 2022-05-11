** Ontario man charged in overdose death of Lambton County paramedic

CANADA NEWS

** An Ontario man from London has been charged with manslaughter in the December 21, 2021 death of Lambton County paramedic Neil Harvey, 39. The London Free Press (Dale Carruthers/May 10) said Raed Ghanem, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday. Ghanem is already facing nine drug charges relating to other cases. According to the newspaper, Ilderton resident Harvey died from a fentanyl overdose. Police say it was Ghanem who sold the medic the drug. At the time of his death, Harvey was off with post-traumatic stress disorder which was diagnosed on June 9, 2020. Along with his EMS job, Harvey, who was remembered for his infectious smile, also taught at Lambton College. He left a young son behind.