** LA SWAT police in California shoot and kill man who pointed gun at paramedics

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California man in Los Angeles is dead after being shot and killed by SWAT officers after pointing a gun at paramedics Monday. That is the word from the Associated Press (May 3) which said the man died around 8:30 a.m. as police were attempting to entice him out of a standoff at an apartment building. According to the news site, a gun was recovered at the scene, but police are not saying what actually prompted officers to open fire. No one else was injured in the incident. The ID of the gunman was not available at press time.