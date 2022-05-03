** UK London Ambulance paramedic has pre-trial hearing date set in death of moped rider

** A pre-trial hearing has been set for August 9th for a London paramedic accused of causing the death of a moped rider who collided with his ambulance January 15, 2021. The Daily Mail (Matt Powell/May 3) said the proceeding for Robbie Currie, 32, was preceded today by a brief court appearance at the Old Bailey. According to the newspaper, Hertfordshire resident Currie spoke only briefly at the hearing to plead not guilty to causing death by careless driving. Currie stands accused of striking and killing Hamed Najar during an emergency response. Najar, who died three hours after being transported from the scene, succumbed from injuries to his thoracic area. Prosecutor Nathan Paine-Davey told the court Currie failed to see Najar as the former changed lanes. A trial date has not yet been set.