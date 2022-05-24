** Belgium men arrested for beating, attacking paramedic with knife

BELGIUM NEWS

** A father/son duo in Charleroi, Wallonia have been arrested after allegedly attacking a paramedic with a knife after they grew angered at an ambulance inspired traffic delay Monday. That is the word from The Brussels Times (Dylan Carter/Mary 24) which said the pair, one of whom is a minor, have been tagged with both assault and obstructing traffic. Their vehicle was also impounded. According to the newspaper, the melee occurred as the medics were attempting to load a patient from a private address, backing up traffic. The men then forcibly detained the EMS unit, pulled the paramedic from the cab, beat him, and tried unsuccessfully to stab him in the thigh. Following the attack, the medic was treated and released from hospital. A spokesman for the ambulance service said the provider would be off work for at least 3 weeks. The next court date for the two men, meanwhile, has not yet been announced.