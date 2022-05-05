** Connecticut EMT killed in motorcycle accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Connecticut EMT from Kent was killed Tuesday in a Torrington motorcycle crash in which his bike collided with an SUV turning left. That is the word from the Register Citizen (Peter Yankowski/May 5) which said Christopher Smith, 53, died while en route home from work. According to the newspaper, Smith, who worked for Emergency Resource Management, was described as a friendly and helpful person with colleagues. He leaves three children behind. Funeral services are pending.