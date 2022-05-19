** Patient shoots EMT in Staten Island, New York ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Staten Island, New York EMT is recovering after a patient shot him while the two were in the ambulance Wednesday. CBS News (Dick Breanna/Christina Fan/May 19) said the medic is currently in stable condition. According to the news site, the 7:40 p.m. incident played out at a local bar after EMTs were called to treat a drunk and disorderly man. Once inside the prehospital rig, the man opened fire with a .38 caliber revolver while being asked his medical history. One bullet hit the medic, 25, in the shoulder. The man then fled out the rear door of the rig and was almost immediately detained by a retired cop and a off-duty sanitation worker. Charges against Thomas McCauley, 37, are pending. The driver of the ambulance, meanwhile, was not hurt.