Ohio man charged with indecently assaulting female EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Pennsylvania police in New Castle have charged a man with indecent assault after he allegedly touched the private area of a female EMT transporting him to hospital May 2nd. That is the word from the New Castle News (May 11) which said Salem, Ohio resident Paul McHugh, 36, has also been tagged with simple assault and harassment. According to the newspaper, McHugh apparently assaulted the woman while was en route to a pre-jail medical clearance. Although the EMT asked the man to stop, his repeated attempts to touch her resulted in the practitioner screaming at him to desist. A complaint was then filed with her ambulance company supervisor. The man’s upcoming court date has not yet been set.