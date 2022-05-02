** Austin, Texas offers medics a 14 cent/hr wage hike in contract negotiations

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Government talking heads in Austin, Texas have apparently forgotten the COVID service lauding done during the pandemic, with contract negotiators offering medics with city EMS a proposed hike of just $0.14/hr. That is the word from KXAN (Daniel Gravois/May 2) which said the idea, floated in April, insulted most practicing paramedics. According to the news service, several indicated to reporters they are now thinking of quitting. Current wages sit at a starting wage of $19.56/hr. Union reps wanted base pay raised to $27/hr. Medic contracts, as well as those for police and fire, expire later this year.