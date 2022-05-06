** Wales woman fined for yielding to an emergency vehicle via a bus lane

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Instead of being rewarded for yielding to an emergency vehicle, a Welsh nurse has been find 30 pounds for apparently pulling into a bus lane. That is the word from the Leicester Mercury (Tom Kershaw/May 6) which said Gwen Bednall, who has worked in medicine for the last two decades, encountered the situation while en route home. According to the newspaper, Bednall said she was shocked at receiving the penalty in the mail. An attempt to challenge the fine was initially unsuccessful. The ticket was, however, waived after the media inquired into the circumstances of the ticket.