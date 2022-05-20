** Georgia medic facing more charges in ambulance crash death of patient

** A Georgia medic from Atlanta is now facing more charges in the November 2021 death of a 66-year-old patient in an ambulance rollover. 11 Alive (Joe Henke/May 19) said practitioner Kevin McCorvey, 35, was allegedly impaired by both alcohol and cocaine at the time of the mishap that killed Wilton Thomason Jr. Thomason Jr. was being transported for dialysis when the ambulance left the road, hit a ditch, and rolled. He now faces ten charges, among them first-degree vehicular homicide x 2, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and reckless driving. Body cam video from the call includes one medic saying the patient was not properly restrained on the stretcher. Along with McCorvey, Prime Care EMS owner Osman Abdallah has been charged with reckless conduct for failing to assign two medics to the call and for giving a false statement. A second person in the ambulance was not a licenced medic. McCorvey’s next court date is later this month.