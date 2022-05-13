** Wisconsin EMT in court for allegedly sexually assaulting relative over 15 year period

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Wisconsin EMT from Mauston appeared in court Wednesday charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting an underged relative in his care. WKOW (A.J. Bayatpour/May 11) said James Anderson, 52, who represented himself, allegedly committed the acts over a 15 year period. According to the news site, the abuse began in January 1998 and involved a six-year-old girl. The abuse continued until the victim left the home at age 20. The woman came forward some ten years later to lodge her criminal complaint after learning Anderson was playing Santa Claus at events in 2021. Anderson, who is employed with Dells-Delton EMS, is now on administrative leave. If convicted, he could be handed a maximum 60 years sentence, 25 of which would be mandatory incarceration. His next court date is in August.