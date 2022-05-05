by In

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Orange County ambulance crash causes power outage

Bay City, Michigan – Serial offender who posed as EMT at school football game gets prison time for child porn

Kensington, New Hampshire – Former EMT accused of sexually assaulting kids under 13

Huntington, West Virginia – WV lawmakers hope study will address EMS staffing crisis

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Charges dismissed against EMT in handling of drug overdose case

Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance Service at breaking point as waiting times soar, say Tories

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance waits led to 21 deaths