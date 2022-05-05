Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Orange County ambulance crash causes power outage
Bay City, Michigan – Serial offender who posed as EMT at school football game gets prison time for child porn
Kensington, New Hampshire – Former EMT accused of sexually assaulting kids under 13
Huntington, West Virginia – WV lawmakers hope study will address EMS staffing crisis
Chattanooga, Tennessee – Charges dismissed against EMT in handling of drug overdose case
Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance Service at breaking point as waiting times soar, say Tories
Victoria, Australia – Ambulance waits led to 21 deaths