Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service debuts updated dispatch system

Ottawa, Ontario – Dr. Justin Maloney, father of 911 in Ottawa, remembered as emergency medicine giant

Columbus, Ohio – Governor announces $70 million for first responders recruitment, retention, and resilience

Austin, Texas – City oks $850,000 settlement for volunteer medic shot with less lethal ammunition during protest

Cornwall, UK – Ambulance queues a major issue

London, UK – Ambulance crew member attacked by man wielding knife