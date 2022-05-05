by In

Regina, Saskatchewan – Safety of emergency workers focus of campaign

Frontenac County, Ontario – Union calls for increased resources, more awareness of paramedic needs

Wilkes County, North Carolina – Paramedics administer blood transfusion less than 24 hours after getting equipment

Denver, Colorado – Lawmakers propose shifting EMS licencing power from counties to the state

Augusta, Maine – Insurance payment delays highlight deepening crisis for Maine EMS providers

Wellington, New Zealand – Ambulances report fewer people surviving cardiac arrest