Regina, Saskatchewan – Safety of emergency workers focus of campaign
Frontenac County, Ontario – Union calls for increased resources, more awareness of paramedic needs
Wilkes County, North Carolina – Paramedics administer blood transfusion less than 24 hours after getting equipment
Denver, Colorado – Lawmakers propose shifting EMS licencing power from counties to the state
Augusta, Maine – Insurance payment delays highlight deepening crisis for Maine EMS providers
Wellington, New Zealand – Ambulances report fewer people surviving cardiac arrest