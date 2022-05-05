Parksville, BC – Emergency personnel gather to celebrate life of paramedic who died suddenly at 54
Stone Mountain, Georgia – Paramedic receives national award for saving woman from burning van
Marion Co., Oregon – California man accused of stealing ambulance from crash scene
Anchorage, Alaska – EMS offers new pediatric life saving tools statewide
Sydney, Australia – Hospital reviews ambulance death after cardiac arrest treated in car park
Victoria, Australia – Victoria fast tracks ambulance recruitment to bolster numbers