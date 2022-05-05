by In

Parksville, BC – Emergency personnel gather to celebrate life of paramedic who died suddenly at 54

Stone Mountain, Georgia – Paramedic receives national award for saving woman from burning van

Marion Co., Oregon – California man accused of stealing ambulance from crash scene

Anchorage, Alaska – EMS offers new pediatric life saving tools statewide

Sydney, Australia – Hospital reviews ambulance death after cardiac arrest treated in car park

Victoria, Australia – Victoria fast tracks ambulance recruitment to bolster numbers