** Florida man charged after breaking attending female medic’s rib

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida man from Lauderdale County has been charged with assault after breaking the rib of an attending female medic March 12th. WAFF (Nick Kremer/April 6) said Shoals Ambulance Service was taking Matthew Markley to hospital when he became aggressive, lashing out at the practitioner. The unit stopped en route to hail police and continued to their destination. The broken rib was diagnosed a short time later after the medic complained of unabated pain in her thorax. There is no word on Markley’s next court date or whether or not the medic has now recovered.