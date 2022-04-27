** Proposed New Hampshire law would designate first responder suicide as LODD

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A proposed bill in New Hampshire would consider medic suicide as a line of duty death. That is the word from WMUR (Adam Sexton/April 27) which said the potential statute, which was passed by the state Finance Committee yesterday, has already received the go-ahead from the Senate. According to the news site, the legislation, if passed, would cover EMS, police, fire, as well as parole and corrections officers. There is no word yet on when it will reach the governor’s desk for signature.