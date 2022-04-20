** New York EMT robbed at knife point after he stops to help someone curbside

** New York police in Newburgh are investigating after an EMT was robbed at knife point earlier in April. That is the word from News 12 Brooklyn (April 19) which said the medic, who had stopped to aid someone he thought needed assistance, was originally flagged down. According to the news site, once pulled over, the suspect menaced the provider with a knife and stole his wallet. There is no word on whether or not the practitioner was injured. Police have, however, put out a public hail for information.