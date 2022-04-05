** 2 Alberta paramedics sanctioned for forcibly administering medication to seizure patient

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of northeastern Alberta paramedics have been called to task by their provincial regulatory body after apparently placing the oral epilepsy drug Keppra in an unconscious patient’s rectum with forceps. That is the word from CBC (Wallis Snowdon/April 5) which said the October 7, 2020 incident, which took place in an Elk Point RCMP holding cell, saw the Alberta College of Paramedics (ACP) fine, reprimand and order ethics training for Donald Hingley (ACP) and Ryley Pals (PCP). According to the news site, an initial eight day suspension was also added to the list but overturned on appeal. At the time of the call, the medics were working for Medavie Health Services West-Prairie EMS.