** South Carolina EMT/police officer shot and killed at domestic violence call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A South Carolina EMT/police officer from Cayce was shot to death early Sunday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself. The State (Bristow Marchant/April 25) said Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 28, died while responding to a domestic violence call. According to the newspaper, the shooting was followed by a seven hour standoff. Barr, who was also trained as a firefighter, was currently a K9 officer. Previously working EMS as an EMT with Lexington County EMS and with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, he joined the Cayce Department of Public Safety in 2017. Colleagues remembered him as energetic and encouraging to co-workers. Funeral services are pending.