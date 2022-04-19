** Michigan man sentenced to prison for driving death of off-duty paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan man from Grand Traverse City will serve a minimum of 5 years in prison after he struck and killed an off-duty paramedic last fall. That is the word from UpNorthLive (Mark Schollett/April 14) which said Justin Greene was handed the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence causing death. According to the newspaper, the October 2021 crash killed medic Mike Trailer, 66. Greene was almost three times over the legal alcohol limit at the time and was speeding at about 90 miles per hour when he slammed into Trailer’s car. Trailer, who had worked for Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties, had worked EMS for nearly 4 decades by the time of his death.