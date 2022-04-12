** UK paramedic struck off after sexually touching junior colleague

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A senior paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has been banned from practicing after sexually touching a junior colleague. That is the word from the Clacton Gazette (George King/April 11) which said Colchester resident Kenneth Tovee allegedly fondled the woman’s breast and buttocks. He also apparently touched her between her thighs and made crude remarks. According to the news site, the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service said the incidents made Tovee impaired in his practice of EMS and was therefore a risk to reoffend, placing patients at risk. The ambulance service, meanwhile, declined to comment on the matter, saying only that an internal investigation continues.