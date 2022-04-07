** UK ambulance taken out of service after windshield smashed by two swans while EMS unit on highway

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A pair of Welsh Ambulance Service medics escaped unscathed after a March 31st incident in which two swans smashed into their ambulance windshield. ITV (April 7) said the incident, which played out on a Conwy County Borough highway, resulted in the EMS unit being taken out of service. According to the news site, the swans were also uninjured in the fracas and were taken to a Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals site for overnight observation. They were then returned the next day to their Pentre Mawr Park home. A spokesman for the ambulance service, meanwhile, said no patients were onboard the prehospital rig when the bird strikes occurred.