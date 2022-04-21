** Florida paramedic sues former employer over denial of cancer benefit

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida paramedic from Lakeland is suing her former employer after she said she was denied money to deal with her cancer treatment. That is the word from Fox 13 (Ken Suarez/April 19) which said one-time Polk County paramedic/firefighter Christina Pierson alleges she is owed $25,000 as per a state law enacted in 2019. Under the statute, firefighters suffering from cancer are awarded a stipend to assist with medical bills and lost wages. Twenty-one cancers are listed in the bill and are related to workers being exposed to on-the-job smoke and other carcinogens. According to the news site, Pierson said she was denied the money because her cancer was diagnosed before the law’s enactment. Her employer also told her her cancer resulted from her own actions. Pierson is, however, a non-smoker and was in good health prior to contracting the disease.