** London Ambulance Service medic in UK killed while on motorcycle training course

** London Ambulance Service medics are mourning after one of their own died Wednesday one week after a motorcycle training crash in Conwy. ITV News (April 14) said Mark Pell, 51, incurred his injuries around 2:30 p.m. April 7 while doing a course in North Wales with the Police Driver Training Unit. Along with Pell’s motorcycle, three other motorcycles, a pick-up truck and an HGV were also involved in the collision. According to the news site, Pell was remembered as a mentor to other staff. At the time of his death, he had worked EMS for 28 years. He leaves his father, mother, sister, and girlfriend behind. North Wales police are investigating.