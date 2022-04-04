** UK paramedic sustains broken eye socket in attack from female patient

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Wiltshire paramedic in Swindon continues to recover after a last Tuesday assault from a female patient resulted in one of his eye sockets being broken. That is the word from Wiltshire999s(Daniel Jae Webb/April 2) which said the South Western Ambulance Service practitioner, who has several years in EMS, was set upon by the woman around 6:30 p.m. According to the news site, the medic was also knocked unconscious during the fray. His partner, meanwhile, who is a third year paramedic trainee, hailed police while physically sparring with the assailant. The woman, who has not been named, was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Police continue to investigate. The incident was recorded on the paramedic’s body camera.