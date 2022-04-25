** 14 UK armoured ambulances arrive in Ukraine

UKRAINE NEWS

** Fourteen armoured ambulances converted in the UK from ex-Army vehicles have now arrived in Lviv. That is the word from the BBC (April 25) which said the rigs, which were repurposed in Yorkshire by Venari Group, are designed to provide protection from small arms fire, accommodate more patients, and have run-flat tires. According to the news service, the ambulances arrived at a time when the country is losing 10 standard prehospital units a day on the front lines. The project was funded by UK and Ukrainian businessmen.