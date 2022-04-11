** New South Wales paramedics in Australia stepping up industrial action for better pay, more staff

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales paramedics are increasing their industrial action this week, with practitioners now banned from covering staff shortages in other areas. That is the word from NCA NewsWire (Duncan Murray/April 11) which said the tactic is aimed at achieving wage hikes and the hiring of 1500 more medics. According to the news site, Union president Chris Kastelan said covering for gaps outside of home areas only puts a band aid on the resources problem. In addition to the main demands, Kastelan, who said the state government is ignoring EMS needs, said his members want the service to do more with specialist training programs. The premier, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the action.