Georgia EMT arrested for allegedly abusing 2-year-old child

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Georgia police in Douglas County have arrested and charged a local EMT for allegedly abusing a two-year-old child at least 20 times. That is the word from CBS 46 (Mariya Murrow/April 8) which said Cristian Anthony Stern, who works EMS with the state National Guard, was taken into custody after a two week investigation. According to the news site, the tot’s mother was also arrested. Police have now put out a public hail for other potential victims of Stern to come forward. Specifics of the case were not available at press time.