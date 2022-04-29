** North Dakota air ambulance suffers bird strike just after take-off

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A North Dakota air ambulance crew based out of Dickinson narrowly escaped injury Wednesday after their plane hit a bird just after take-off. The Associated Press (April 28) said the incident, which occurred during a patient transport to Fargo, saw the aircraft make an emergency landing. A spokesman for Sanford AirMed said the fast response of the pilot kept the crew safe. The plane, meanwhile, suffered only minor damage.