** Australian medics in Victoria say doctor shortage putting strain on EMS

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** The head of Victoria’s ambulance union is advocating for more general practitioner doctors to ease the strain on EMS. That is the word from 9 News (April 22) which quoted Danny Hill as saying inadequate doctor numbers are causing people to increasingly hail an ambulance for non-emergencies. According to the news service, Hill said patients have died because medics have been diverted to very low acuity calls. His opinion is being supported by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners which conceded a doctors shortfall. RACGP Victoria rep Dr. Anita Munoz said a lack of federal funds for GPs is part of the problem. Along with adding more physicians, Hill said virtual emergency departments and super clinics would also free up EMS to tend to more critical calls.