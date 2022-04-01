** Case of alleged killer of FDNY EMT sees yet another delay

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The alleged killer of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, has had his court proceedings delayed yet again after the prosecution told a judge it wanted its own mental evaluation of Jose Gonzalez, 30. The New York Daily News (Peter Senzamici/Larry McShane/March 31) said Thursday’s hearing, which saw Gonzalez attend shackled and with special mittens on his hands, played out with him crying and shouting his innocence in the case. The hearing, which is just one in a line of 50 in the five year old matter, could eventually culminate in a trial for Gonzalez who has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault, among other tags. According to the newspaper, he stands accused of hijacking Arroyo’s own ambulance and then running over and killing her. At the time of her death, his rap sheet included 31 prior arrests. His latest involved punching a police officer. Gonzalez’ next court date is in May.