Orlando, Florida – AG Moody sends letter to Congress urging passage of legislation supporting first responders

Beckley, West Virginia – Family: EMT crew allowed psych patient to refuse treatment before being fatally hit by train

Prince George’s County, Maryland – Dog hit by car rescued by ambulance crew

Blackpool, UK – Woman groped paramedic’s genitals and exposed her breasts

Conwy, UK – Paramedic in motorbike crash died of brain injury

Queensland, Australia – Dog attacks: “Concerning rise in injuries sparks plea by paramedics, RSPCA