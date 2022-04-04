Sudbury, Ontario – Delays offloading patients at hospital costing more than $400K/year
Amherst, Massachusetts – EMS union calls for action after tires fall off ambulance
Austin, Texas – Austin-Travis EMS using new software to combat drug overdoses
Cleveland, Ohio – City likely losing out on millions by undercharging for ambulance services, officials say
Chicago, Illinois – Thief steals Chicago Fire Department ambulance; apprehended later
Bury St. Edmunds, UK – Man arrested for assaulting paramedic