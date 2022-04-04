by In

Ucluelet, BC – Mayor says BC Ambulance understaffing could lead to tragedy

New York, New York – Low pay, work stress lead to high turnover, FDNY EMTs say

Detroit, Michigan – Man accused of stealing ambulance arrested

Colonie, New York – EMT arrested on child porn charges

Camden, New Jersey – Ambulance hit by stray bullet

London, UK – London Air Ambulance medics make videos to help Ukrainians treat war injuries

London, UK – Insulate Britain protesters delayed ambulance for almost an hour, court hears