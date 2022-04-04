Sudbury, Ontario – Medicine, supply shortages a concern for paramedics
Victoria, BC – Paramedics raise enough money to send 3 ambulances to Ukraine
Calgary, Alberta – AHS working to address EMS system pressures
Memphis, Tennessee – Tennessee EMT shortage inspires new program
Houston, Texas – Escapee arrested after chase in stolen ambulance, standoff
Wales, UK – Patients reportedly stuck in ambulances for 25 hours outside hospital
Christchurch, New Zealand – One of a kind ambulance officer killed in motorcycle crash