by In

Sudbury, Ontario – Medicine, supply shortages a concern for paramedics

Victoria, BC – Paramedics raise enough money to send 3 ambulances to Ukraine

Calgary, Alberta – AHS working to address EMS system pressures

Memphis, Tennessee – Tennessee EMT shortage inspires new program

Houston, Texas – Escapee arrested after chase in stolen ambulance, standoff

Wales, UK – Patients reportedly stuck in ambulances for 25 hours outside hospital

Christchurch, New Zealand – One of a kind ambulance officer killed in motorcycle crash