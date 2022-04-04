by In

Guelph, Ontario – Paramedics look to double patient home healthcare remote monitoring program

Lambton, Ontario – Lambton adding new paramedics to address aging population

New Orleans, Louisiana – City considers proposal to combine fire and EMS

Oakland, California – City pivots certain 911 calls to mental health crews, helping better address non violent emergencies

East of England, UK – Ambulances taking up to 20 hours to reach patients

Isle of Wight, UK – Ambulance service first in country to transfer to new national communication system