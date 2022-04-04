Prince Albert, Saskatchewan – Paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Regina, Saskatchewan – More blue lights on emergency vehicles in province
Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics learning to treat palliative patients at home, avoiding trips to ER
Asheville, North Carolina – Buncombe County Rescue Squad in dire straits after mass exodus
Wiltshire, UK – Laser attacks see air ambulance forced to abort mission
London, UK – Volunteers to use ambulance cars to transport patients to hospital
Scotland, UK – Number of cancelled ambulance calls rockets by 670 per cent in Scotland as patients make own way to hospital