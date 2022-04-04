by In

Victoria, BC – Paramedics going to Ukraine to deliver ambulances and medical supplies

Charlottetown, PEI – Island paramedics call for changes in training and recruitment

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Manitoba budget doesn’t address root problem of rural paramedic shortage: union

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Bill to give compensation to first responders with PTSD fails to advance

Morgan County, Indiana – EMS director dies after being found unresponsive in street

Denver, Colorado – Paramedic on Team Rubicon mission to Ukraine

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon honours 911 dispatchers: “We are officially recognized as first responders.”