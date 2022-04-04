Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor urges new health minister to reverse ambulance dispatch changes
Lloydminster, Saskatchewan – Sask. Health Authority votes to end contract with ambulance company
Foleyet, Ontario – Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Austin, Texas – Medics seeing surging accidental overdose deaths
London, UK – Britain to send surplus ambulances to Ukraine
Tasmania, Australia – Paramedic says immense pressure on ambulance service putting community at risk