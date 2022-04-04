by In

Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor urges new health minister to reverse ambulance dispatch changes

Lloydminster, Saskatchewan – Sask. Health Authority votes to end contract with ambulance company

Foleyet, Ontario – Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service

Austin, Texas – Medics seeing surging accidental overdose deaths

London, UK – Britain to send surplus ambulances to Ukraine

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedic says immense pressure on ambulance service putting community at risk