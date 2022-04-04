Charlottetown, PEI – PEI needs ambulance overhaul
Regina, Saskatchewan – Government to dedicate $11 million to improve rural emergency services
St. John’s, Newfoundland – Provincial government introduces New Emergency 911 legislation
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Walk the Bridge Movement works to prevent suicide among first responders and veterans
Greenville, South Carolina – First responders taking weapons of mass destruction training
Monroe County, New York – “One more hill to climb”: Higher gas prices another challenge for first responders
Perth, Western Australia – State health minister criticizes St. John amid a blowout in response times and ramping