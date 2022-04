by

by In

Peterborough, Ontario – Paramedics pull over vehicle, police make impaired driving arrest

Brantford, Ontario – Paramedics contend with more calls as pandemic restrictions ease

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Jim Rogers’ estate files federal lawsuit against city, police, paramedics

Columbus, Ohio – Catalytic converter thefts put ambulance company out of business

Chicago, Illinois – City honors outstanding emergency personnel during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

Perth, Western Australia – Tensions over WA ambulance response delays