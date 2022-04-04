by In

Los Angeles, California – Lawsuit alleges paramedic refused to help 56-year-old man in cardiac arrest

Houston, Texas – Man points gun at family member, then head butted paramedic several times while being treated, deputies say

Springfield, Illinois – Dementia training being required for EMTs

London, UK – Paramedic, 32, appears in court accused of causing death of moped rider by dangerous driving

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance service looking to cut ties with subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom

Monmouthshire, UK – Pensioner, 99, who spent nine hours waiting for an ambulance, died a week later