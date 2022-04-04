Williams Lake, BC – New search and rescue truck stolen
Iqualit, Nunavut – York Region considers donating 2 ambulances to Nunavut
West Midlands, UK – Teen died after ambulance arrived three minutes too late following cardiac arrest
Perth, Western Australia – Paramedics spent over 5600 hours waiting to transfer patients in March
Northern Territory, Australia – Paramedics allegedly spat on, ambulance attacked during call-out to Karama
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – NSW paramedics and health workers walk off job over wages
Cape Town, South Africa – Attacks on paramedics will derail service delivery if left unchecked