by

by In

Airdrie, Alberta – EMS overtime hours have increased nearly 40 times since 2016

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Extremely dangerous: NB paramedics warn about long waits and staffing shortages

Charlottetown, PEI – Extra projects straining paramedic capacity, says ambulance operator

Atlantic County, New Jersey – Public defender allegedly assaulted EMT after DUI arrest

Key West, Florida – Autism Society trains first responders

Yorkshire, UK – Yorkshire built armoured ambulances bound for Ukraine