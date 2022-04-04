by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedics staffing crisis: EMS stations only band-aid solution, says critic

Norfolk County, Ontario – Paramedics accepting donations for Ukraine this weekend

New York, New York – Nearly 100 NYC first responders, front line workers rally to demand jobs back after losing them due to vaccine mandate

East of England, UK – Paramedics offered 20 pounds to skip breaks as NHS is hit by perfect storm

Lake District, UK – Paramedics are testing jet packs that could help them reach people in minutes

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria: Shadow health minister slams Andrews government over toxic workplace culture