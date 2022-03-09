** Kentucky EMT charged with supplying drugs to inmates

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Kentucky EMT from Henderson is now facing drug charges after allegedly providing two inmates with suboxone at the Henderson County Detention Center. That is the word from WFIE (March 9) which said Lindsay Bradley, who worked as a contract employee with Quality Correctional Care, has been tagged with trafficking of a controlled substance, 2nd degree, contraband, 1st degree, promoting contraband, 1st degree, trafficking of a controlled substance, 1st degree, and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container. According to the news service, the two inmates in the matter have also been charged. Police continue to investigate. There is no word on the circumstances of her arrest or on her upcoming court date.