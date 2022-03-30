** Palestinian terrorist targeted Israeli paramedic in latest incident; gun failed to fire

ISRAEL NEWS

** A Bnei Brak paramedic narrowly escaped being shot in the latest terrorist attack to hit the country after the Palestinian gunman’s weapon failed to fire Tuesday. The Times of Israel (March 30) quoted Menahem Englander, who works for Magen David Adom ambulance service, as saying the shooter pulled the trigger several times while aiming at him, but the weapon did not discharge. After he was targeted, he fled the scene, returning shortly afterwards to treat the wounded. The gunman, meanwhile, was killed by police. The BBC (March 30) said 5 people died in the incident, which is the third of its kind in a week. Bnei Brak is a heavily populated area consisting largely of ultra-Orthodox Jews.